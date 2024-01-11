Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,772. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.