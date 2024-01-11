Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.53. 30,668,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,805,387. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $273.74 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

