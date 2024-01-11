Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,476 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.28. 1,917,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

