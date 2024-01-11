Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

