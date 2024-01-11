Sandy Spring Bank Sells 101 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 88,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 993,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 57,339 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

COF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.23. 737,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,543. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.