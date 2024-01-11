Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,316 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,501 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.30. 240,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,784. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.