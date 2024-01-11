Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,393 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

MA traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $426.59. The company had a trading volume of 761,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,875. The stock has a market cap of $400.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $431.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

