Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,482 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.93. The stock had a trading volume of 816,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.53. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

