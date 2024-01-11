Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,818 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.0 %

Blackstone stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.16. 1,714,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,734. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

