Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,927 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,803.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,318 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.03. 1,678,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

