Sandy Spring Bank Sells 299 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.05. The company had a trading volume of 434,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $228.94.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

