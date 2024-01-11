Sandy Spring Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in CVS Health by 68.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,703,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

