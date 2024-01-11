Sandy Spring Bank Sells 597 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.75. The company had a trading volume of 716,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,914. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

