Sandy Spring Bank Sells 844 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $44,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 629.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $7,651,000.

MDY traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $494.93. 695,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,547. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

