Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.66. 185,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,713. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

