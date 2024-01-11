Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.03. 1,070,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

