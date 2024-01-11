Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $27,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $103.72. 274,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,159. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $105.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

