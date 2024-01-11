Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.58. 727,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.