Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sanlam Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS SLLDY traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$7.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.22. Sanlam has a 1 year low of C$5.16 and a 1 year high of C$8.16.
Sanlam Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sanlam
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.