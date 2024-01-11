Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sanlam Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SLLDY traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$7.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.22. Sanlam has a 1 year low of C$5.16 and a 1 year high of C$8.16.

Get Sanlam alerts:

Sanlam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, key person, and commercial insurance products; financial planning and retirement, and solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.