Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

