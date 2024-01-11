Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 4,075,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,672,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

