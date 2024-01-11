Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Acquires £249.57 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harrison purchased 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £249.57 ($318.13).

Peter Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Peter Harrison purchased 60 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £254.40 ($324.28).

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Harrison bought 63 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £243.18 ($309.98).

Shares of LON SDR traded down GBX 3.78 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 419.40 ($5.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 414.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 414.96. Schroders plc has a one year low of GBX 357.20 ($4.55) and a one year high of GBX 507 ($6.46). The stock has a market cap of £6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,567.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

