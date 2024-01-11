Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 761,354.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,538 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $30,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
