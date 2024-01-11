Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.