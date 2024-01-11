Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 980,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

