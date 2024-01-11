Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 377,147 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.36. 444,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

