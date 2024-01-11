Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHX stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

