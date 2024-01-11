Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after acquiring an additional 266,613,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $73,895,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after buying an additional 500,846 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $15,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 526,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

