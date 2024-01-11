Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. OneMain has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 71.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

