Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

CMG opened at $2,245.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,459.16 and a 52 week high of $2,348.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,033.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

