Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $367.00 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.02 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.50.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

