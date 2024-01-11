Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.86.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,015.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $659.59 and a one year high of $1,018.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $975.17 and its 200-day moving average is $905.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

