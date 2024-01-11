Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $226.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $228.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

