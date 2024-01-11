Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $92,823,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $108.16 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.