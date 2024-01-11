Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $222.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

