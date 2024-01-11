Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

