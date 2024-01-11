Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $207.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day moving average is $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

