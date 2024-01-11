Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $228.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

