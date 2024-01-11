Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,072 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $323,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.