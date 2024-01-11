Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 0.7 %

Equinix stock opened at $804.39 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $794.91 and a 200 day moving average of $773.24.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.