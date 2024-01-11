Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.20 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.97 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,323,965 shares of company stock valued at $181,857,286 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.34.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

