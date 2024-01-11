Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $115.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

