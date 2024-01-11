Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $108,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $121,126,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.60. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

