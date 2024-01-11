Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $674,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

