Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

ST opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 257,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,162,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 412.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

