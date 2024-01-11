SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGS Stock Performance

SGSOY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. 104,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,505. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

