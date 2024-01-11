Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

Shares of SHAK opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $51.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

