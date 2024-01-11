Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $312.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $274.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $297.21. The company had a trading volume of 222,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,056. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

