Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,864,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 593,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of Shopify worth $484,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.51.

Shopify Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.54. 2,199,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325,386. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.