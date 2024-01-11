Short Interest in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Declines By 65.5%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the December 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ABVC BioPharma Price Performance

ABVC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 264,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,411,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. ABVC BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 348.52% and a negative net margin of 1,611.23%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.